Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE TCN opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $51,769,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

