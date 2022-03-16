Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “
TRVI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.02.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.
