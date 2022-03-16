Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

TRVI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,785. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

