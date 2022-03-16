TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after buying an additional 52,388 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

NYSE:THS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 835,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,921. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

