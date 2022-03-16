Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.37) to GBX 1,961 ($25.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.09) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.34).

TPK opened at GBX 1,286.50 ($16.73) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,450.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,556.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,222 ($15.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.92).

In other news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,367.98).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

