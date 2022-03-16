Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRATF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton stock remained flat at $$20.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Traton has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.