TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 363,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of TAC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 247,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.19.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

