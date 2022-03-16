TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 363,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of TAC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 247,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.19.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TransAlta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 64,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.
TAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.
