Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 40,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,621% compared to the average daily volume of 2,354 call options.
A number of research analysts have commented on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.
In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MNTV opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.
