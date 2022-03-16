TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 454 ($5.90). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 448 ($5.83), with a volume of 367,244 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.36.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

