Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 956,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,789,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 178,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 109,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

TSEM stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

