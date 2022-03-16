Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50.

Shares of TOU stock opened at C$48.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.69. The stock has a market cap of C$16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.42.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

