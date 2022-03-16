Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Short Interest Down 23.7% in February

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. Touchpoint Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Touchpoint Group (Get Rating)

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

