Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Toro Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy (Get Rating)

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

