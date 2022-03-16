Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. 35,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,700,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

