Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $6.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59. Tokuyama has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.