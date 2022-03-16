Toast, Inc’s (NYSE:TOST) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 21st

Toast’s (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Toast had issued 21,739,131 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $869,565,240 based on an initial share price of $40.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.27.

NYSE TOST opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Toast has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.82.

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

