Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Tiptree has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. Tiptree has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tiptree by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 989.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 28.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 113.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. 33.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

