tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.47 and a quick ratio of 13.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £309.43 million and a P/E ratio of 101.67. tinyBuild has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 304 ($3.95).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

