Tilly’s, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair cut Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE TLYS opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $300.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.11. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 165.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 151,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1,768.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tilly’s by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

