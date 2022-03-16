Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. 270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 178,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 88.76%. The company had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 918,469 shares of company stock worth $28,845,487 in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Thryv by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Thryv by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 154,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Thryv by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

