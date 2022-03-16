Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Trading 4.5% Higher

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. 270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 178,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 918,469 shares of company stock worth $28,845,487 in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thryv by 273.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after buying an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Thryv by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 69,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Thryv by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,174,000 after buying an additional 154,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Thryv by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
