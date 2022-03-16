Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Thorne Healthtech updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Thorne Healthtech stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Thorne Healthtech has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Thorne Healthtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.
