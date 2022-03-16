Theta Fuel Trading 0.9% Higher This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $844.12 million and approximately $38.64 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00174847 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00418522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00053932 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007694 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

