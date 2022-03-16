The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,705.72

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,705.72 ($22.18) and traded as high as GBX 1,876 ($24.40). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,863 ($24.23), with a volume of 684,918 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($26.79) to GBX 2,240 ($29.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($25.83).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,700.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,707.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

The Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

