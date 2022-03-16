The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,980 ($25.75) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 1,945 ($25.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.09) to GBX 2,030 ($26.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($26.79) to GBX 2,240 ($29.13) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.48) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,986.25 ($25.83).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,855.50 ($24.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($17.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,700.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,707.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

