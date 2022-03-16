The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.00

The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.29), with a volume of 8517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.33).

Several research firms have commented on PEBB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.41) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £165.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

In other The Pebble Group news, insider Stuart Neil Warriner purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £55,800 ($72,561.77).

The Pebble Group Company Profile

The Pebble Group Plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, fmcg, technology, transport, and other sectors.

