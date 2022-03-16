The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

