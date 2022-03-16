The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.61. 18,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,408. The firm has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.65 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200 day moving average of $362.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

