The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $78.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.00. 76,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,625. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

