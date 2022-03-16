The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $70 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $67.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. 2,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,477. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $626.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group (Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.