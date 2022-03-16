The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $86.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 96.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GTLB. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $8.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. 32,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,584. Gitlab has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

