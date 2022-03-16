The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,963,735 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 6.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $138,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after buying an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $47,193,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $40,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,320,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,249,000 after acquiring an additional 552,733 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. The company had a trading volume of 31,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BNS shares. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

