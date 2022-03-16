The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $852.64

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 852.64 ($11.09) and traded as low as GBX 759 ($9.87). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 775 ($10.08), with a volume of 111,673 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £731.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a current ratio of 18.78 and a quick ratio of 18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 852.64.

In other news, insider Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 881 ($11.46) per share, for a total transaction of £4,960.03 ($6,449.97). Also, insider Keith Falconer purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 928 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,101.43).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

