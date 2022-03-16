TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TFI International has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TFI International to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of TFII stock traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 188,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,457. TFI International has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.83.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFI International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of TFI International worth $9,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

