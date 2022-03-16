Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Down 32.6% in February

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 13th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth $6,207,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 2,451,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,107. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

