TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.61

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.61 and traded as high as C$33.43. TELUS shares last traded at C$32.71, with a volume of 3,236,223 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.18%.

In other TELUS news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,036,686.19.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

