TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $32.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TU. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

TELUS stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. 53,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,572. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TELUS by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

