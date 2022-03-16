Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU) Short Interest Up 47.5% in February

Target Global Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,984,000.

Shares of Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Target Global Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

