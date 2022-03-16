Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPR. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

TPR opened at $35.15 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203,942 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $698,482,000 after purchasing an additional 316,964 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

