TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.06 ($29.74).

Shares of TEG opened at €21.38 ($23.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €22.91 and its 200-day moving average is €24.88. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a fifty-two week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

