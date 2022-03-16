Sypris Solutions (SYPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Sypris Solutions news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 13.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

