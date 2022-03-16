Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Update

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $76.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,693,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

