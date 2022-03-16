Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €116.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($116.48) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($138.46) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €120.37 ($132.27).

FRA:SY1 opened at €99.06 ($108.86) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($80.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.31.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

