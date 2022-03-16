Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 495.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in ServiceNow by 109.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 21.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.69, for a total transaction of $370,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $16.72 on Wednesday, reaching $530.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,278. The company has a fifty day moving average of $554.30 and a 200-day moving average of $618.80. The company has a market capitalization of $106.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.07, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

