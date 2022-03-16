Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,469 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,391 shares of company stock worth $29,375,850 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.52.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.77 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.22.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

