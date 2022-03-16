Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $349,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.47. 77,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,573,909. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

