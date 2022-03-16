Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys Shares of 5,782 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,130. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

