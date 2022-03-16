Swop 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,214.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Swop has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and $42,214.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swop has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.20 or 0.00010250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swop alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.96 or 0.06700147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,957.11 or 1.00008286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,076,767 coins and its circulating supply is 2,252,975 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.