Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,393,500 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,161.3 days.

OTCMKTS SWDBF traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.76. 2,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

