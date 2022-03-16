Supremex (TSE:SXP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.76

Shares of Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.76 and traded as high as C$3.69. Supremex shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 25,689 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$93.30 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40.

Get Supremex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.