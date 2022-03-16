Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

SLGG stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

In other news, Director Michael R. Keller bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLGG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

