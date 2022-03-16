Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Short Interest Update

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 276,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Michael R. Keller acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Super League Gaming by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Super League Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

SLGG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Super League Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

